The top 3 teams from each group will then advance to the second phase of the FIBA Asia Cup where the countries will be divided into two groups

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas is bracketed and set to face defending champion China in Group B after the FIBA Asia Cup draw ceremony, Tuesday, May 30, in Beirut, Lebanon.

Alongside China, the Philippines will also get its hands on Iraq and Qatar in the first-ever Asia-Oceania joint continental Championship that is bound to happen in Lebanon from August 8 to 20.

Gilas Pilipinas and China are expected to bring in their A-game after being finalists in the 2015 FIBA Asia Championship held in Changsa, China where the host country defeated the Philippines to clinch its 16th title.

According to FIBA, the Group Stage of the tournament will be played in a round robin format wherein every team will take on its 3 opponents in its respective group.

The top 3 teams from each group will then advance to the second phase where the countries will be divided into two groups.

Group D consists of powerhouse Australia (which is bound to make its tournament debut), Chinese Taipei, Hongkong, and Japan.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will also grace the FIBA Asia Championship with its presence for the first time as it is grouped with Kazakhstan, Korea, and Lebanon. Group A is composed of Syria, India, Jordan, and Iran. – Rappler.com