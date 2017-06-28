This year's regional meet will happen from August 19 to 30

Published 2:45 PM, June 28, 2017

MANILA, Philippines－Rising stars and fresh faces alike will banner the Philippine national basketball team as the country prepares to defend its title in the upcoming 2017 Southeast Asian Games this August.

UAAP standouts Bobby Ray Parks Jr and Kiefer Ravena together with Kobe Paras lead the 12-man lineup which will see action in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia less than two months from now.

Head coach Chot Reyes announced the SEAG-bound roster through his Twitter account on Tuesday evening, June 27.

SEA Games roster submitted : Tolomia, Amer, Ravena, Vosotros, Parks, Pessumal, Ferrer, Paras, Cruz, Jose, Rosario, Standhardinger # — Chot Reyes (@coachot) June 27, 2017

Cadets Mike Tolomia, Baser Amer, Almond Vosotros, Von Pessumal, Kevin Ferrer, Carl Bryan Cruz, Raymar Jose, and Troy Rosario will also don the national colors in the biennial contest.

Meanwhile, Filipino-German Christian Standhardinger is expected to make his debut for the Gilas Pilipinas squad in the SEA Games.

The 27-year-old Standhardinger, who is listed in various websites as anywhere between 6'7 and 6'9, already plays professionally in the Basketball Bundesliga in Europe.

The Munich native suited up for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln as well as the University of Hawaii at Manoa, and put up averages of 14.7 points and 7.1 rebounds in college.

"It's a combination of the cadets and the new guys plus two PBA veterans," said Reyes.

"We've seen him live," added Reyes of newcomer Standhardinger. "Not with this group yet but we know how he plays. We've been monitoring him."

This year's regional meet will happen from August 19 to 30. – Rappler.com