Gilas Pilipinas will defend its Jones Cup gold later this month

Published 12:50 PM, July 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines－Men's national basketball team head coach Chot Reyes has announced the lineup of Gilas Pilipinas players bound for Taiwan to represent the country in the upcoming 2017 William Jones Cup.

Reyes posted the 16-man roster on Twitter late Tuesday evening, July 4.

Jones Cup roster: Jio, Mike T, Kief, Almond, Matt, Ed, Von, RR, Kobe, Mac, Kevin, Carl, Reymar, Fonso, Mike M, Chris # — Chot Reyes (@coachot) July 4, 2017

The lineup, which is composed mostly of Gilas cadets, includes Jio Jalalon, Mike Tolomia, Almond Vosotros, Matthew Wright, Ed Daquioag, Von Pessumal, RR Pogoy, Kevin Ferrer, Carl Bryan Cruz, Raymar Jose, and Alfonzo Gotladera.

Also making the list are Kobe Paras and Kiefer Ravena, who both saw action for the Philippines in the FIBA 3x3 World Cup.

Mac Belo will officially be making a return to on-court work in this tour of duty following a knee injury that prevented him from playing in the recently concluded PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Beefing up the roster is TNT KaTropa's backup reinforcement Mike Myers, while Filipino-German Christian Standhardinger will likewise be fielded in the tourney before suiting up in Malaysia for the 2017 Southeast Asian Games.

Gilas Pilipinas will look to defend the Jones Cup gold when it battles squads from host Chinese Taipei, Canada, Japan, Korea, Iraq, Lithuania, India, and Iran from July 15 to 23. – Rappler.com