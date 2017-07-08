The veteran coach also thinks the Gilas’ spacing, timing and execution were better than the previous tune-up game

Published 3:28 PM, July 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – After an unsatisfying game against the NLEX Road Warriors, head coach Chot Reyes praised Gilas Pilipinas after they performed better and nipped the Blackwater Elite, 105-101, on Friday, July 8 at the Meralco Gym.

Coach Reyes, who expressed his disappointment in Gilas’ "chaotic" performance when they trailed by as many as 25 points against NLEX on Wednesday, confirmed he is happier with the way the boys played as a team.

“The offense looked a hell lot better than the last one (game),” said coach Reyes. “I like the fact that I was able to give a lot of minutes to a lot of guys.”

The veteran coach Reyes also thought Gilas’ spacing, timing and execution were better than the previous tune-up match.

Despite the improvement, coach Reyes admits there are more things to improve on before the Jones Cup, which is set to begin on July 15.

“We still have to get our rotation down. I’m putting in weird combinations on the floor. I’m learning the players, as well as what works, what’s the best combination.”

GIlas protected the lead for most of the game but NLEX managed to trim the national team’s 10-point lead to only 3 in the 4th quarter.

“There was just a stretch in the 4th quarter where we committed too many errors but aside from that, I think we played a lot better than our previous game. We also put in all young players in there so that was expected,” shared coach Reyes.

Carl Bryan Cruz topscored with 22 points and connected 5 treys in 10 attempts.

“Carl Bryan Cruz plays the role of Ranidel De Ocampo in this team. The key now for CBC is to be able to do that in a consistent basis. That’s something he knows is being expected of him,” Coach Reyes said.

Christian Standhardinger also received positive feedback from coach Reyes as he scored 13 markers.

“I like the fact that Christian is getting his legs a little under him. I thought he played a lot better also.”

Gilas Pilipinas will face Alaska in another tune-up game tonight. – Rappler.com