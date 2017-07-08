Coach Chot Reyes releases the 24-man pool from which he will select his final 12 men for the 2017 FIBA Asia Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine national team coach Chot Reyes released the 24-man pool from which he will select his final 12 men for the upcoming 2017 FIBA Asia Cup in Lebanon next month.

A new surprising addition to the list of names is veteran swingman Gabe Norwood, who has been a vital member of Gilas Pilipinas in recent years, including the team's 2014 FIBA World Cup stint.

The list contains the names of both PBA veteran players as well as Gilas cadets, who have been tapped to represent the country for the Jones Cup in Taiwan next week and the Southeast Asian Games in Malaysia also next month.

The cadets include star players Kobe Paras, Kiefer Ravena, Ray Parks, and Filipino-German Christian Standhardinger.

The Philippines will also compete in the Asian Qualifiers begining in November.

See the full 24-man list below.

