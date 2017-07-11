One of the Philippines' best dunkers puts on a bit of a show at Gilas practice

Published 9:00 AM, July 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Kobe Paras put on a bit of a show following Gilas Pilipinas practice on Monday, July 10 as he completed one of his more impressive dunks.

The high school standout who transferred to Cal State Northridge threw down a windmill dunk off his own bounce pass against the wall of the Upper Deck Sports Center, to hoots and cheers from some of his teammates watching.

You think this is a '10' ? pic.twitter.com/q98aQ2NCBK — Chot Reyes (@coachot) July 10, 2017

Paras, a two-time FIBA 3x3 Under-18 dunk champion, fell short in this year's competition when he failed to get through to the final 4.

The 19-year-old has been lined up to play for the Jones Cup in Taiwan next week and the Southeast Asian Games next month. He's also included in the 24-man pool from which a final 12-man lineup will be selected for the FIBA Asia Cup, also in August. – Rappler.com