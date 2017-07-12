See the schedule of Gilas Pilipinas games here

Published 5:40 PM, July 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas will now begin its grueling international schedule for the remainder of the year with the 2017 William Jones Cup in Taipei, Taiwan.

The Philippine national men's basketball team will open the Jones Cup on Saturday, July 15, against Canada. The tournament will run until July 23, with the team holding the best record after battling all participants declared the winner.

The Philippines, a 5-time titlist in the tournament, will come in as the defending champion after Mighty Sports Philippines won the title last year.

See the full schedule of Gilas Pilipinas games below.

– Rappler.com