Gilas Pilipinas go against Canada on Saturday, July 15 in Taipei at 3 pm

Published 8:45 PM, July 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines begins its defense of the Jones Cup crown as it kicks off the 2017 campaign as Gilas Pilipinas faces Canada on Saturday, July 15 in Taipei, Taiwan.

The Philippines won the title last year when Mighty Sports represented the country, but the last time Gilas clinched the title as a team was back in 2012, when LA Tenerio was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player.

Catch live updates of Gilas Pilipinas' match here beginning at 3 pm.

– Rappler.com