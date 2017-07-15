Gilas Pilipinas will try to bounce back from an opening day loss against Chinese Taipei A on Sunday, July 16 in Taipei at 7 pm

Published 9:10 PM, July 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas stumbled out of the gates, but they will try to recover against Chinese Taipei A on Sunday, July 16 as the 39th William Jones Cup rolls along in Taipei, Taiwan.

The Philippines, defending champions of the tournament, will try to correct their sloppy play from the loss to Canada during what is considered to be a preparatory tournament for the FIBA Asia Cup and the Southeast Asian Games next month.

Follow Rappler's live blog starting at 7 pm.

– Rappler.com