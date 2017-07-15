Paras says his motivation for representing the country goes beyond the sport as he plays for the soldiers in Marawi

Published 7:39 PM, July 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Kobe Paras kept in his mind the soldiers and civilians in the middle of the ongoing clashes in Marawi City, as he wrote down #PrayForMarawi on his game shoes worn when Gilas Pilipinas battled Canada in the 2017 William Jones Cup on Saturday, July 15 in Taipei, Taiwan.

The 19-year-old showed he was a socially conscious athlete, with photos of his shoes posted by TV5's documentary show "Kuwentong Gilas" on its Facebook page.

Aside from the hashtag, Paras, who will suit up for CalState Northridge next season, also wrote the names of his loved ones on his shoe. Writing on game shoes is common practice for athletes to express themselves and their motivations.

A closer look of #PrayForMarawi written on Paras' shoe can be seen below.

Marawi City remains under seige for over a month now with government troops and terrorists still in conflict in the city. Martial Law has also been enforced in Mindanao.

Paras and Gilas struggled in a different battle on the hardwood Saturday, when they fell to Canada, 90-77.

The high school standout also admitted his motivation for representing the country goes beyond the sport as he plays for the soldiers in Marawi.

I have so much respect for the people who fight for freedom & peace for our country.

https://t.co/aqraIi17nk — Kobe | KoKo Wave (@_kokoparas) July 15, 2017

Paras debuted for Gilas with 4 points and one block in over 5 minutes of play.

Gilas next takes on Chinese Taipei A on Sunday.