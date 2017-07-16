WATCH: Kiefer Ravena unleashes 'The Phenom' at Jones Cup
MANILA, Philippines – Kiefer Ravena started the game and quickly helped set the tone for Gilas Pilipinas as they defeated hosts Chinese Taipei A, 88-72, on Sunday, July 16 at the 2017 William Jones Cup in Taipei, Taiwan.
Ravena finished with 15 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists, plus highlight plays towards the end of the lopsided victory that included a long 3 at the shot clock buzzer and an and-one play that kept the Taiwanese at bay for good.
Ravena came out aggressive and decisive with his playmaking early on and it quickly resulted in a more relaxed offense for the Philippine team.
Gilas is now 1-1 in the tournament after recovering from a blowout against Canada in the opener.
Check out a few of his highlights below.
The Phenom, @kieferravena goes all the way for the spin cycle finish! #JonesCup2017 pic.twitter.com/I8LnIAjk7S— Sports5 (@Sports5PH) July 16, 2017
Ravena and Myers connection for the alley-oop slam! #JonesCup2017 pic.twitter.com/2zumE2CZSM— Sports5 (@Sports5PH) July 16, 2017
This is the @kieferravena we all know #Phenom #JonesCup2017 pic.twitter.com/jD6OpG54yG— Sports5 (@Sports5PH) July 16, 2017
Videos from Sports5's Twitter account. – Rappler.com