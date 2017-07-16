Ravena finishes with 15 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists

Published 11:10 PM, July 16, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Kiefer Ravena started the game and quickly helped set the tone for Gilas Pilipinas as they defeated hosts Chinese Taipei A, 88-72, on Sunday, July 16 at the 2017 William Jones Cup in Taipei, Taiwan.

Ravena finished with 15 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists, plus highlight plays towards the end of the lopsided victory that included a long 3 at the shot clock buzzer and an and-one play that kept the Taiwanese at bay for good.

Ravena came out aggressive and decisive with his playmaking early on and it quickly resulted in a more relaxed offense for the Philippine team.

Gilas is now 1-1 in the tournament after recovering from a blowout against Canada in the opener.

Check out a few of his highlights below.

Videos from Sports5's Twitter account. – Rappler.com