Gilas Pilipinas will try to sweep the hosts when they take on Chinese Taipei B on Monday, July 17 in Taipei at 3 pm

Published 11:56 PM, July 16, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas will look to sweep the hosts when they face Chinese Taipei B or Taiwan White on Monday, July 17 in the 2017 William Jones Cup in Taipei, Taiwan.

After dropping its opening game to Canada, the Philippine national team will gun for a second consecutive victory.

