In accordance with the MOA between PBA and SBP, Gilas cadets will be released 30 days prior and PBA veterans will be released 15 days prior

Published 12:21 PM, July 18, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - PBA commissioner Chito Narvasa announced on Tuesday, July 18 that all PBA teams have agreed to release Gilas pool members to the national team which will compete in the 2017 FIBA Asia Cup in Lebanon from August 8 to 20.

According to the PBA statement, coach Chot Reyes will have access to all of the players named to the 24-man pool for the tournament. Among the PBA veterans who were named to the pool include Gabe Norwood, Calvin Abueva, Japeth Aguilar, Raymond Almazan, June Mar Fajardo, Terrence Romeo, Jayson Castro and Allein Maliksi.

The PBA players’ release will be in accordance with the memorandum of agreement between the league and Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, which provides that Gilas cadets be released 30 days before a tournament and 15 days among regular PBA players. The PBA’s third and final conference of the season - the Governors’ Cup - begins tomorrow, Wednesday, July 19. Narvasa says they’ll “find a way” to settle the scheduling conflict.

“We’ll discuss it with [SBP president] Al Panlilio and coach Chot Reyes,” said Narvasa.

The PBA has already adjusted its schedule for next season to accomodate the FIBA Asia world qualifiers, opening up the Philippine Cup in December instead of November as it did last year. – Rappler.com