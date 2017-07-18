Gilas Pilipinas will gun for its fourth straight win against South Korea at 5 pm on Wednesday, July 19, in Taipei

Published 8:25 PM, July 18, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas will aim for a fourth consecutive victory when it takes on South Korea on Wednesday, July 19, during the 2017 William Jones Cup in Taipei, Taiwan.

The Philippine men's basketball team has been on a roll, winning 3 straight after losing in the opener.

The team with the best record at the end of the tournament will be crowned champions. The Philippines is currently the defending champion of the Jones Cup after Mighty Sports-Philippines won it last year.

Get live updates through Rappler's live blog below starting at 5 pm.

– Rappler.com