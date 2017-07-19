Gilas Pilipinas falls to 3-2 in the tournament

Published 7:22 PM, July 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines－Gilas Pilipinas could not find their rhythm from beyond the arc as they fell to South Korea, 83-72, in the 2017 William Jones Cup on Wednesday, July 19 at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium in Taipei, Taiwan.

The Korean crew looked to pull away early in the second half as they sank their outside shots to establish a double-digit cushion heading into the final frame.

The Philippine team missed their first 11 3-pointers before Jio Jalalon broke the ice late in the 3rd to give Gilas its only triple of the match.

The national squad shot just 1-of-26 from 3-point area the whole game.

Jalalon finished with 18 points on 3-of-4 shooting to go with 3 rebounds and an assist, while import Mike Myers and Christian Standhardinger added 18 and 16, respectively.

Gilas now falls to a 3-2 slate, while South Korea moves ahead of the ladder at 4-1.

Gilas will next take on Iraq on Thursday, July 20 at 5 pm. －Rappler.com