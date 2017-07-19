Gilas Pilipinas looks to recover from its second defeat of the tournament when they take on Iraq at 5 pm on Thursday, July 20, in Taipei

Published 9:23 PM, July 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas fell short against South Korea and registered its second loss of the 2017 William Jones Cup, but they will look to get back on track against Iraq on Thursday, July 20 in Taipei, Taiwan.

The Philippine national team struggled from the 3-point area and buckled against unfavorable calls versus the Koreans.

With Ray Parks back in the fold after recovering from a mild ankle sprain, the 3-2 Gilas will try to avoid back-to-back losses against Iraq.

– Rappler.com