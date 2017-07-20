Gilas Pilipinas faces a must-win game against Lithuania at 3 pm on Friday, July 21, in Taipei

Published 7:46 PM, July 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - Gilas Pilipinas registered a huge bounce-back victory against a resilient Iraq squad, and it looks to lock in a 5th win in the 2017 William Jones Cup when it takes on Lithuania on Friday, July 21 in Taipei, Taiwan.

The Philippines bucked a slow start to get back on winning track, and plans to ride on their momentum during the must-win game against Lithuania, which currently stands with a 4-1 slate.

Can Gilas make it two in a row and stay in hunt for a Jones Cup podium finish?

Follow Rappler's live blog below for game updates on Friday starting at 3 pm!

