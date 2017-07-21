The Philippines couldn't keep up with the hot-shooting Lithuanians

Published 5:05 PM, July 21, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) — Despite an aggressive start, Gilas Pilipinas suffered its third defeat in the 2017 William Jones Cup at the hands of Lithuania, 91-80, on Friday, July 21 at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium in Taiwan.

Seemingly unfazed by the Philippine squad's hot start, the Lithuanians relied on efficient ball movement and perimeter shooting to turn it around in the second quarter with a 10-2 run in a span of 1:48.

Lithuania continued to add fuel to the fire come the second half when they stretched the margin to 20, before Gilas regained steam to cut the lead to 10 in the final frame.

But the Lithuanians remain composed as they patiently attacked the paint and couldn't seem to miss from deep to stop Gilas' impending comeback down the stretch.

Mike Myers topscored for the Philippine team with 14 points coupled with 7 rebounds, while RR Pogoy and Matthew Wright added 13 apiece.

Kiefer Ravena also had 14 markers, 2 boards, and 5 assists, while Carl Bryan Cruz and Christian Standhardinger contributed 10 and 9, respectively, in Gilas' gallant yet losing effort.

Eigirdas Žukauskas put up a game-high 22 points on the board to go with 4 rebounds and 7 dimes, while Edvinas Šeškus had 19 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals for Lithuania.

Lithuania gained full control of the boards in the second half as it out-rebounded Gilas, 32-23 in the match. The foes likewise showcased their wares as a top team in the assists department as they dished out 19 dimes as compared to the Philippines' 8.

Now at 4-3, Gilas sits behind Lithuania, Canada, and South Korea in the standings, with hopes for a medal finish hanging in the balance.

Gilas will try to get back on winning track when it takes on India on Saturday, July 22 at 1 pm.

Scores:

Lithuania (91) – Zukauskas 22, Seskus E. 19, Vingelis 13, Linkevicius 11, Beniusis 11, Suskus D. 7, Jocys 6, Volkus 2, Apsitis 0.

Philippines (80) – Ravena 14, Myers 14, Pogoy 13, Wright 13, Standhardinger 9, Jalalon 5, Jose 2, Belo 0, Parks Jr. 0, Ferrer 0.

Quarter scores: 17-22; 50-41; 72-59; 91-80. — Rappler.com