Gilas Pilipinas faces a must-win game against India at 1 pm on Saturday, July 22, in Taipei

Published 6:30 PM, July 21, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - Gilas Pilipinas will look to go back to winning ways when it faces India on Saturday, July 22 in Taipei, Taiwan.

The Philippine squad was aggressive to open their last match against Lithuania, but struggled to keep up with the hot-shooting Europeans in the second half.

Now at 4th place with a 4-3 slate, Gilas will try to shift the momentum back on its side and gun for a fifth win in the tourney.

