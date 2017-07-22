(UPDATED) The Philippine national team knocks down 17 3-pointers with every player fielded in scoring at least two points

Published 2:32 PM, July 22, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Gilas Pilipinas sizzled from long range on their way to routing the still winless India, 101-70, on Saturday, July 22, to keep their medal hopes alive in the 2017 William Jones Cup in Taipei, Taiwan.

The Philippine national team knocked down 17 3-pointers with every player fielded in scoring at least two points. They cruised to victory after absorbing a tough loss to Lithuania 24 hours earlier.

Matthew Wright paced Gilas with 19 points, going a perfect 5-of-5 from beyond the arc. Von Pessumal also hit 4 treys for 14 points off the bench, while Almond Vosotros broke out for 14 markers on 4 triples, surging late in the game after his teammates consciously fed him the ball.

Christian Standhardinger added 10 points and 4 rebounds.

Amjyot Singh Gill led India with 25 points, while Jeevanatham Pandi contributed 14 markers.

Gilas, currently in fourth place in the standings, now has a 5-3 record and will then face Iran in their final game of the tournament. India has yet to win in 8 games. – Rappler.com