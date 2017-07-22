Gilas Pilipinas aims to finish strong against Iran at 5 pm on Sunday, July 23, in Taipei, Taiwan

Published 12:01 AM, July 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – One more game.

Gilas Pilipinas may be out of the gold medal race, but they must still finish strong at the 2017 William Jones Cup in Taipei, Taiwan.

The Philippine national men's basketball team's last assignment is Iran on Sunday, July 23.

Gilas is currently at fourth place with a 5-3 record. Leading the standings are Canada (7-1), Lithuania (7-1), and South Korea (6-2).

– Rappler.com