Published 7:02 PM, July 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – They weren't able to defend their title but Gilas Pilipinas still managed to end the 2017 William Jones Cup on a positive note, defeating Iran 90-82 on Sunday, July 23 in Taipei, Taiwan.

Gilas finished the tournament with a 6-3 record, good for fourth place, after winning the title last year.

With Cleveland Cavaliers star guard Kyrie Irving making an appearance and watching the game at the arena, the Philippine national basketball team pulled away from old rivals Iran in the fourth quarter for the insurmountable double-digit lead.

Kyrie Irving makes an appearance at the #JonesCup2017! He's watching Gilas vs Iran right now in Taipei. pic.twitter.com/rnmRiP6Yo4 — Jane Bracher (@janebracher) July 23, 2017

Import Mike Myers topscored with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Matthew Wright added 20 points, while Christian Standhardinger had 13 markers and 4 boards.

Sajjad Pazrofteh and Masoud Soleymani conspired for 42 points to lead Iran.

The Philippine team, comprised of the young Gilas cadets, will now move on to prepare for the Southeast Asian Games next month. Another roster of Gilas players led by the PBA veterans will also compete next month at the FIBA Asia Cup. – Rappler.com