Published 10:18 PM, July 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – A healthy mix of cadets and PBA veterans made it to the final 12-man lineup the Philippines will be sending to the 2017 FIBA Asia Cup in Lebanon from August 8 to 20.

Guards Jayson Castro and Terrence Romeo lead the pack together with comebacking veteran Gabe Norwood, according to the official list released by national team coach Chot Reyes via his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

12 men; 12 practices; hopefully for 12 days in Beirut #LabanPilipinasPuso pic.twitter.com/AIrfSKO2GV — Chot Reyes (@coachot) July 25, 2017

Big men June Mar Fajardo, Japeth Aguilar, and Raymond Almazan are also on the list, and so is energy guy Calvin Abueva.

Rounding out the final 12 are cadets who saw action in the just-concluded William Jones Cup in Taipei, Taiwan, over the weekend, where Gilas Pilipinas finished 4th.

Matthew Wright, who's steadily becoming a reliable sharp-shooter for Gilas, is among them, and so are Jio Jalalon, RR Pogoy, and Carl Bryan Cruz. Fil-German Christian Standhardinger, who performed well in the Jones Cup, rounded out the lineup.

Naturalized center Andray Blatche was not on the list.

The Philippines will also send a team of cadets to the Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in August. – Rappler.com

