Gilas big man June Mar Fajardo suffers a calf muscle strain

Published 9:13 PM, August 04, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Gilas Pilipinas big man June Mar Fajardo has strained his right calf muscle and could be out of the national team’s lineup for the 2017 FIBA Asia Cup, which takes place from August 8 to 20 in Lebanon.

The 27-year-old Fajardo consulted with doctors at VRP Hospital in Mandaluyong and the findings were “acute exaccerbation of an old muscle tear on the Right Distal Medial Gastrocnemius Muscle.”

As per the doctor’s recommendation, Fajardo is to “rest for one week followed by another week of strengthening with physical therapy.”

Fajardo suffered the injury during his PBA team San Miguel's match against TNT KaTropa on Wednesday, August 2, leading the Beermen to a 97-91 win with 27 points and 6 boards.

Gilas head coach Chot Reyes also tweeted regarding Fajardo’s situation on Friday.

As the size gets smaller & the number dwindles, the fight grows bigger as the heart expands even more. # — Chot Reyes (@coachot) August 4, 2017

During San Miguel’s game tonight, Fajardo is in uniform but has not played in the first half of the game. – With reports Jane Bracher/Rappler.com