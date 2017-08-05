'It’s going to be hard but of course, I want to play,' says June Mar Fajardo

Published 5:02 PM, August 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – After the June Mar Fajardo-less San Miguel Beermen handed over a 104-98 win to the Star Hotshots on Friday, August 4, the big man expressed his thoughts about his injury and likely missing the 2017 FIBA Asia Cup.

“Nasa akin ‘yun, depende sa akin,” said the 6-foot-11 Fajardo when asked if he will still be included in the FIBA Asia Cup lineup.

(It depends upon my decision.)

As per the findings prepared by the assistant physical therapist of San Miguel Raymond Carlos PTRP, Fajardo is suffering from an “acute exaccerbation of an old muscle tear on the Right Distal Medical Gastrocnemius Muscle.”

The recommendation of the doctor advised Fajardo to “rest for one week followed by another week of strengthening with physical therapy.”

Fajardo – who strained his right calf muscle during the Beermen’s win over TNT KaTropa this past Wednesday – confirmed the report.

“At least one week daw magpahinga at one week na therapy daw,” Fajardo said.

(I have to rest at least one week and another week for therapy.)

The big man Fajardo also admitted he was suffering from pain caused by the injury.

“Oo, masakit talaga.”

(Yes, it really hurts.)

However, Fajardo is determined to get better and will still join the Gilas Pilipinas as they leave for Lebanon.

“Sasama pa din ako. Tapos pag okay na, maglalaro ako. Tignan natin kung makakalaro. Mahirap pero siyempre, gusto ko maglaro,” shared Fajardo.

(I will still join the team. Then if I get better, I’ll play. Let’s see if I could join the team, it’s going to be hard but of course, I want to play.) – With reports from Jane Bracher/Rappler.com