Gilas Pilipinas first faces China in Lebanon on Wednesday, August 9, at 6:30 pm

Published 2:25 PM, August 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – A rivalry will be renewed.

The Philippines will get a chance for a rematch of its 2015 FIBA Asia Championship finals loss when it faces China to open its 2017 FIBA Asia Cup campaign in Beirut, Lebanon.

Gilas Pilipinas faces its old rival on Wednesday, August 9, at 6:30 pm.

The Philippine national men's basketball team is comprised of a healthy mix of PBA veterans and cadets. However, they are expected to face a tough challenge in the absence of big man June Mar Fajardo, who is likely to sit out due to a calf injury.

Fajardo is in Lebanon with the team, though, and is looking to play once he's recovered. Gilas is without naturalized player Andray Blatche, so coach Chot Reyes will rely on a Raymond Almazan-Japeth Aguilar-Christian Standhardinger frontline.

