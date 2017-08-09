Gilas Pilipinas comes through and delivers a sweet, resounding 96-87 victory over China

Published 9:44 PM, August 09, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – There was a lot riding on the Philippines' game against China to open the 2017 FIBA Asia Cup in Beirut, Lebanon on Wednesday, August 9.

There was pride and payback – for the painful 2015 FIBA Asia Championship final loss to China on their home soil that derailed Gilas Pilipinas' Rio Olympics hopes.

Then there was the Spratly Islands, and the Philippines' continuing row with China over the West Philippine Sea. (EXPLAINER: Philippines' 5 arguments vs China)

Gilas came through and delivered a sweet, resounding 96-87 victory that rang through the timelines of Filipino netizens.

"9-point win. One point for every dash on that line," said one Twitter user.

"China has fallen! Undermanned Gilas Pilipinas beat the Giants to start its #FibaAsia2017 campaign, a sweet revenge," wrote another.

Gilas, playing sans injured big man June Mar Fajardo and without naturalized center Andray Blatche, built a 17-point lead early in the game but saw it erased in the fourth quarter, prompting anxiety online and chaos on the court.

But the reliable Jayson Castro came in late and settled down the team, as Terrence Romeo made one big shot after another to pull the Philippine national men's basketball team to safety and the win.

Check out social media reactions from the game below.

– Rappler.com