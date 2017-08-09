'Who's next??? Bring 'em on!!': Cone, Alapag all praises for Gilas Pilipinas
MANILA, Philippines – Fans weren't the only ones closely monitoring Gilas Pilipinas' rematch with China during the 2017 FIBA Asia Cup in Beirut, Lebanon on Wednesday, August 9.
Basketball stars followed the game, cheering and praising the Philippine national men's basketball team for the resounding 96-87 win over rival China to open the group phase of the tournament.
Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone offered his valuable insights about Gilas' performance via his Twitter account, starting with Calvin Abueva's early ejection from the game.
Sorry to see Calvin go, but Gilas is playing great defense. Just too quick for the Chinese.— Tim Cone (@manilacone) August 9, 2017
Gilas in good shape heading into 4th. Castro well-rested. Coach Chot has rotated his players well. Only fear, China hitting shots now.— Tim Cone (@manilacone) August 9, 2017
Gilas has been consistent, but China looks like a completely different team in the second half.— Tim Cone (@manilacone) August 9, 2017
Who's next??? Bring 'em on!! Gilas is ready for anyone!— Tim Cone (@manilacone) August 9, 2017
Retired national team guard Jimmy Alapag also commended his former teammates for the huge effort they displayed against Asia's defending champions.
HUGE effort from our Gilas team 2nyt!!! Great start to the tournament!! On to the next one... #PUSO— Jimmy Alapag (@JAlapag3) August 9, 2017
No better feeling than getting the opportunity to represent our country!!! #PUSO— Jimmy Alapag (@JAlapag3) August 9, 2017
Terrence Romeo's heroics down the stretch also called to mind Alapag's own penchant for making clutch shots in the eyes of at least one fan.
Another retired Gilas star Ranidel De Ocampo likewise congratulated the national team, which is now comprised of a healthy mix of PBA vets and cadets.
Pure heart! #GilasPilipinas #FIBAAsiaCup2017— Ranidel De Ocampo (@jutaca33) August 9, 2017
Asi Taulava, who was part of the team that lost during the FIBA Asia Championship final in Changsha, China two years ago, was there for this epic revenge game from start to finish.
Let's go Gilas! I'm fired up and ready to Cheer for the fellas!!! #LabanPilipinas #PUSO— Asi Taulava (@agelessasi88) August 9, 2017
Welcome to the Chef Romeo cooking show China! #LabanPilipinas— Asi Taulava (@agelessasi88) August 9, 2017
Like everyone else, Taulava appreciated Raymond Almazan's emphatic dunks.
Rakenrol in your effing face!!! Nasty!!! #PUSO— Asi Taulava (@agelessasi88) August 9, 2017
And, of course, for his old teammate Romeo.
Helll f**king yea!!! I see you T-Romeo!!! Lil bro Balling! #PUSO— Asi Taulava (@agelessasi88) August 9, 2017
Congrats Gilas! Super proud of all of you guys! Way to battle fellas. #OnToTheNext #PUSO— Asi Taulava (@agelessasi88) August 9, 2017
The Great Wall of China has fallen! #LabanPilipinas #PUSO— Asi Taulava (@agelessasi88) August 9, 2017
Ex-Gilas team captain Dondon Hontiveros did not hold back criticizing questionable calls.
Pati tawagan parang nasa Changsa pa rin ah.— dondon hontiveros (@dhonts7) August 9, 2017
And commented on his Alaska teammate Abueva's ejection.
i was waiting for their battle,kaso na thrown out agad si Calvin. https://t.co/31NwJkKEX9— dondon hontiveros (@dhonts7) August 9, 2017
Finally, he had some thoughts about a Chinese player being a "bully."
As much as i like Standhardinger to take care of this bully from China, we just have to stay the course. #delaygratification #GoGilas— dondon hontiveros (@dhonts7) August 9, 2017
– Rappler.com