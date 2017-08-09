WATCH: Gilas locker room post-China win, game highlights, Almazan dunks
MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas got a measure of payback on rival China when they defeated their 2015 tormentors, 96-87, in the 2017 FIBA Asia Cup in Beirut, Lebanon on Wednesday, August 9.
Terrence Romeo was the late-game hero with clutch baskets that fended China off after they erased a 17-point deficit to take the lead midway in the fourth. He finished with a game-high 26 points on 5-of-7 3-pointers.
Jayson Castro once again provided stability to allow Romeo to operate, while the rest of the team stepped up, especially after losing Calvin Abueva to an early ejection due to a headbutt on China's Li Gen.
The team, like the rest of the country, was on a high post-game, as seen in the video below.
Raymond Almazan showcased his wares with a couple of vicious dunks and a lot of energy.
Check out the game highlights below.
Gilas next faces Iraq on Friday, August 11 at 9 pm. – Rappler.com