See highlights from the Philippines' win over China in the FIBA Asia Cup 2017 in Lebanon

Published 11:44 PM, August 09, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas got a measure of payback on rival China when they defeated their 2015 tormentors, 96-87, in the 2017 FIBA Asia Cup in Beirut, Lebanon on Wednesday, August 9.

(READ: 9-point win for 9-dash line: Netizens celebrate Gilas win over China)

Terrence Romeo was the late-game hero with clutch baskets that fended China off after they erased a 17-point deficit to take the lead midway in the fourth. He finished with a game-high 26 points on 5-of-7 3-pointers.

Jayson Castro once again provided stability to allow Romeo to operate, while the rest of the team stepped up, especially after losing Calvin Abueva to an early ejection due to a headbutt on China's Li Gen.

(READ: 'Who's next??? Bring 'em on!!': Cone, Alapag all praises for Gilas Pilipinas)

The team, like the rest of the country, was on a high post-game, as seen in the video below.

Raymond Almazan showcased his wares with a couple of vicious dunks and a lot of energy.

Check out the game highlights below.

Gilas next faces Iraq on Friday, August 11 at 9 pm. – Rappler.com