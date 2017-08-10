Gilas Pilipinas looks to continue its winning ways in Lebanon against Iraq on Friday, August 11 at 9 pm

Published 6:43 PM, August 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - With momentum locked in, Gilas Pilipinas has the chance to make it two in a row when they battle Iraq in the 2017 FIBA Asia Cup on Friday, August 11 at the Nouhad Nawfal Stadium in Beirut, Lebanon.

It was a sweet revenge for the Philippine squad when it scored a payback Wednesday in the rematch of the 2015 Championship against rivals China.

Gilas almost blew a 17-point lead late in the second half, but quickly recovered thanks to the clutch time heroics of playmaker Jayson Castro and top scorer Terrence Romeo.

The national squad will look to keep momentum on its side when it faces its second assignment Iraq in the continuation of the Group B preliminaries.

Can Gilas shoot for a second straight victory? Or will Iraq pull off a stunner and hand the Philippines its first defeat?

Follow Rappler’s live updates of Gilas Pilipinas versus Iraq on Friday starting at 9 pm!

– Rappler.com