Gilas Pilipinas aims to make it a 3-0 start against Qatar in Lebanon on Sunday, August 13 at 9 pm

Published 6:24 PM, August 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – After bagging two consecutive victories in the 2017 FIBA Asia Cup, Gilas Pilipinas plans on extending its winning streak against Qatar on Sunday, August 13.

After Gilas Pilipinas shocked defending champions China on Wednesday, the boys of coach Chot Reyes claimed another well-deserved win as they defeated Iraq.

Philippines overcame a sluggish first half to erupt a 21-0 run in the 3rd period and claim a convincing 84-68 win against Iraq.

Will Gilas Pilipinas maintain the momentum and be able to extend their winning streak?

Follow Rappler’s live updates of Gilas Pilipinas versus Qatar on Sunday starting at 9 pm!

– Rappler.com