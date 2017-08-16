Even after another heartbreaking loss against rivals South Korea, netizens still showed their gratitude for Gilas Pilipinas' gallant stand in FIBA Asia Cup 2017

Published 2:11 AM, August 17, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino basketball fans suffered another heartbreak at the hands of rivals South Korea as Gilas Pilipinas bowed out of contention for the FIBA Asia Cup 2017 title.

Despite the late game time for the fans in the Philippines, netizens still stayed up to watch the knockout quarterfinals live. For the duration of the match, keywords related to the game dominated the Philippine Twitter trending topics.

Meanwhile, this #FIBAAsiaCup2017 showdown between Gilas Pilipinas and Korea is dominating the PH trending topics! pic.twitter.com/De5OCFAy2F — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) August 16, 2017

Several prominent personalities led the Twitter community in expressing their gratitude after Gilas Pilipinas' gallant stand against the Koreans:

Koreans owned this night but Gilas will be back. Congrats to Gilas, Chot Reyes & MVP for a great tournament. Thanks Gilas 4 D A1 effort. — Richard J. Gordon (@DickGordonDG) August 16, 2017

Now let's see your #Gilas love. — Patricia Hizon (@patriciahizon) August 16, 2017

Come on folks let's keep it positive! We love Gilas when they WIN we should love them when they LOSE as well! Tonight wasn't our night! — Asi Taulava (@agelessasi88) August 16, 2017

Still proud of Gilas #PUSO — Almond Vosotros (@VossAlmond17) August 16, 2017

No matter what #LabanPilipinas #Puso Remember this Gilas. Let it be our fuel for the next time. — Jinno Rufino (@JinnoRufino) August 16, 2017

That lasting image of Gabe Norwood talking in the huddle to the young Gilas squad, especially coming from this hurtful loss, is special. — Yoyo Sarmenta (@yo_sarmenta) August 16, 2017

Another learning experience for all of us esp our squad Am still so proud of our Gilas! Heads held high guys! We'll be better #puso — Joel Villanueva (@senatorjoelv) August 16, 2017

Scoreboard error

Despite an impending defeat, netizens still found a comic relief toward the end game when a technical glitch caused an error in the scoreboard in favor of the Philippines.

Homecourt in Lebanon

Netizens also thanked the Filipino community in Beirut, Lebanon for showing full support for the country's national basketball team during the competition:

SALAMAT SA MGA PINOY SA LEBANON NA NILAGAY SA ITAAS



Go Gilas#GilasPilipinas — ペプシ____________ (@mrPepsiLLas) August 16, 2017

Maririnig mo na kumakanta yung mga pilipino sa court ng lebanon nakaka proud maging pinoy — Onins (@Ninorosaldo_) August 16, 2017

san ba talaga yung #FIBAAsiaCup2017 ? sa Beirut, Lebanon ba o sa Manila? grabe yung suporta ng mga Pilipino. #LabanPilipinas — abnorMARL (@jmg_marl) August 16, 2017

Here are more reactions from the netizens:

Gilas Pilipinas can still finish the FIBA Asia Cup at 5th spot if they manage to win their last two games in the Classification Round.

