Catch live updates as Philippines faces host country Lebanon on Saturday, August 19 at 9 pm

Published 8:15 PM, August 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas looks to come back to its winning ways and beat Lebanon in the 2017 FIBA Asia Cup on Saturday, August 19 in Beirut, Lebanon.

After suffering a dreadful defeat against South Korea in the quarterfinals, 118-86, Philippines hopes to improve in the tourney to a 4-1 record with a win over the host country in the classification round.

The winner of the match will face either China or Jordan for the 5th spot.

Gilas Pilipinas will have to play without big man Christian Standhardinger as he already left with the Philippine team for the 29th SEA Games.

Follow Rappler’s live updates of Gilas Pilipinas versus Lebanon on Saturday starting at 9 pm!

Tweets about #FIBAAsiaCup2017 from:rapplersports

– Rappler.com