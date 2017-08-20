Gilas Pilipinas will aim for a 7th place finish in the tournament when it faces Jordan on Sunday, August 20, at 6:30pm

Published 12:00 PM, August 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas is aiming to end their 2017 FIBA Asia Cup stint with a victory on Sunday, August 20 in Beirut, Lebanon.

After suffering two straight heartbreaking defeats from South Korea and Lebanon, Team Philippines only has one last chance to prove itself in the tournament and hopefully get 7th place if it conquers Jordan.

Gilas Pilipinas lost its chance to pursue the title after bowing down to the Koreans in the quarterfinals, while the boys of coach Chot Reyes let go of the 5th spot after surrendering to the Lebanese by 19 points.

Hanging on to a 3-2 record, Gilas Pilipinas' journey in the FIBA Asia this year has been the worst even if they win against Jordan. They ended in 4th place in 2011.

Rappler.com