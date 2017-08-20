Gilas Pilipinas grabs the 7th spot after stealing the win away from Jordan

Published 8:34 PM, August 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Late heroics from Terrence Romeo and Japeth Aguilar enabled Gilas Pilipinas to overturn a late deficit into a victory over Jordan as the Philippine national team stole a win away, 75-70, to secure 7th place in the 2017 FIBA Asia Cup on Sunday, August 20 in Beirut, Lebanon.

The win brightened moods of Pinoy basketball fans after Gilas was eliminated from contention with a one-sided loss to South Korea in the quarterfinals, and was beaten by Lebanon in the battle for fifth place.

Terrence Romeo's clutch 3-pointer with 46 seconds remaining cut Jordan's lead to one point, and Aguilar's lay-up under the basket gave Gilas the lead, 71-70, with 12.6 remaining. Romeo also got things done on the defensive side as his steal attempt on the ensuing inbounds pass forced a turnover for Jordan, which led to Gilas cushioning for the win.

Gilas Pilipinas let go of 10-5 lead but was unable to keep their defense intact and let Jordan grab a 7-0 run to end the first quarter with a 17-all deadlock.

Philippines unleashed a strong offensive blow in the second period behind Jayson Castro and Terrence Romeo’s killer treys for an 8-0 blitz to grab the lead at halftime, 35-27.

The boys of coach Chot Reyes also needed to change into their white jerseys because of a confusion on uniform designation coming into the 3rd.

The sharpshooter Matthew Wright also sank a triple while Castro’s steal paved way for Japeth Aguilar’s dunk that put Philippines on top, 58-53.

Romeo and Wright had 13 points apiece while Cruz gave 9 markers, 4 rebounds and an assist.

Mousa Alawadi top scored for Jordan with 21 markers and 3 rebounds.

The Scores:

GILAS PILIPINAS (75) – Romeo 13, Wright 13, Cruz 9, Aguilar 8, Castro William 8, Abueva 6, Norwood 5, Almazan 4, Jalalon 4, Fajardo 3, Pogoy 2

JORDAN (70) – Alawadi 21, Hussein 13, Alhamarsheh 12, Abdeen 10, Abu Hawwas 8, Bzai 3, Zaghab 3, Abu Wazaneh 0, Eid 0

Quarters: 17-17, 35-27, 58-53, 75-70

– Rappler.com