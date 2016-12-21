Jerwin Ancajas to make first world title defense in Macau

Jerwin Ancajas will defend his IBF junior bantamweight title on January 29 in Macau, but an opponent has yet to be announced

MANILA, Philippines – Jerwin Ancajas, who stunned Puerto Rico's McJoe Arroyo to capture the IBF junior bantamweight title in September, will make the first defense of his championship on January 29 in Macau, his manager-trainer Joven Jimenez told Rappler.

No opponent or venue has been finalized for Ancajas (25-1-1, 16 knockouts) of Panabo City, Davao del Norte. But the 24-year-old Ancajas has already been training in Imus, Cavite, said Jimenez, sparring 4 to 6 rounds at a time to stay sharp.

"He is very disciplined, always in the house and training since he won the fight," said Jimenez, who adds that the fight will be promoted by Manny Pacquiao's MP Promotions and Top Rank.

A Facebook message to MP Promotions' matchmaker Sean Gibbons was not returned by the time of this story's publication.

Ancajas last fought in Macau in November 2014, knocking out Tanzania's Fadhili Majiha in 3 rounds.

Due to a purse bid for the minimum of $25,000 before the mandatory challenge of Arroyo, Ancajas was entitled to just 15% of the purse split, or $3,750. Jimenez is hoping his fighter gets a bigger payday this time around.

"That's what we pray. Last time no purse, no money," said Jimenez. – Rappler.com

Ryan Songalia is the sports editor of Rappler, a member of the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA) and a contributor to THE RING magazine. He can be reached at ryan.songalia@rappler.com. Follow him on Twitter @RyanSongalia.