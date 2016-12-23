Nietes vs Thai Eaktawan ordered for vacant IBF flyweight title

Donnie Nietes is in line to fight for the title belt recently vacated by Johnriel Casimero if he chooses that path

MANILA, Philippines - Donnie Nietes now has options as he seeks a third world title.

The Filipino boxing veteran has been ordered to face Thailand's Eaktawan Krungthepthonburi for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight title recently vacated by Johnriel Casimero, the IBF confirmed to Rappler.

Nietes (39-1-4, 21 knockouts) of Murcia, Negros Occidental had previously won titles at 105 and 108 pounds but gave up the WBO junior flyweight title in August to move up to 112 pounds, where he debuted in September with a decision win over former titleholder Edgar Sosa.

Eaktawan (real name Komgrich Nantapech) is 7 years younger than Nietes at age 27 and has won his last 15 fights against limited opposition. Eaktawan (22-3, 15 KOs) came to the Philippines to fight twice, being knocked out in two rounds by Albert Pagara as a bantamweight in 2012 and losing a 10-round decision to Froilan Saludar in 2013 despite outweighing his opponent by 4-and-a-half pounds.

Nietes' promoter Michael Aldeguer of ALA Boxing did not respond to text messages about the news but he told Philboxing that he has "yet to hear from the IBF" but says he will "talk to Donnie if he wants this fight."

Nietes is also the mandatory challenger for WBO flyweight titleholder Zou Shiming of China, who won gold medals at the 2008 and 2012 and picked up the vacant belt with a second win over Kwanpichit OnesongchaiGym in November.

Aldeguer says he'll speak with the WBO about fighting for their title but already has April in mind for a possible fight with Eaktawan if they pursue that road.

Nietes' trainer Edito Villamor says he doesn't remember Eaktawan from when he fought in the Philippines but says "he is tough opponent" before adding "every fighter is a tough opponent." – Rappler.com