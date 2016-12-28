Ancajas to defend title against Mexico's Rodriguez

IBF junior bantamweight titleholder Jerwin Ancajas will meet Mexican Jose Alfredo Rodriguez on January 29 in Macau

MANILA, Philippines - IBF junior bantamweight titleholder Jerwin Ancajas will make the first defense of his title against Mexico's Jose Alfredo Rodriguez on January 29 at Studio City Casino in Macau, Ancajas' manager/trainer Joven Jimenez confirmed to Rappler.

The 24-year-old Ancajas (25-1-1, 16 knockouts) of Panabo City, Philippines won the title in September with a dominant unanimous decision victory over Puerto Rico's McJoe Arroyo, knocking him to the canvas in the eighth round along the way.

Rodriguez (32-4, 19 KOs), a 27-year-old from Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mexico, has won 3 straight since stepping up to 115 pounds. His best success came at 108 pounds, where he defeated Nethra Sasiprapa of Thailand for the interim WBA junior flyweight title in 2011.

He then lost 4 of his next 5 fights against top opposition in Alberto Rossel, Kazuto Ioka and Milan Melindo, then dropping a decision to unheralded journeyman Valentin Leon (whose record was 36-28-3 at the time).

Rodriguez is the number 15 ranked contender by the International Boxing Federation.

Ancajas has been in training in Imus, Cavite, Philippines for the fight, and has scarcely been out of the gym since winning the title.

"We are on the right target on his condition and weight," Jimenez tells Rappler. Jimenez says they've yet to watch video of their opponent but will familiarize themselves with the opponent tonight.

The fight will be promoted by Rejoy Group, a China-based company which also handled Johnriel Casimero's title-winning effort against Amnat Ruenroeng in Beijing last May. – Rappler.com