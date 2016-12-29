PH boxer Criztian Laurente named best junior boxer in Asia

Criztian Pitt Laurente, a 16-year-old from GenSan, is named the Best Junior Boxer in Asia for 2016

MANILA, Philippines - Criztian Pitt Laurente, a 16-year-old boxer from General Santos City, was among 3 Filipinos awarded for their achievements in 2016 by the Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC).

Laurente was cited as Best Junior Boxer in Asia by ASBC president Serik Konakbayev of Kazakhstan on Wednesday, December 28 for his gold medal finish at the Children of Asia International Sports Games tournament in Yakutsk, Russia this past July.

Laurente defeated Kazakhstan’s Taltibek Sulchar by unanimous decision to take home the bantamweight (54 kg) gold, the Philippines’ only of the quadrennial event.

Like his older brother Criz Sander Laurente, the younger Laurente is on the Philippine national team under the supervision of Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP).

In 2014, Laurente told Rappler he had dreams of becoming a teacher after winning gold at Palarong Pambansa.

Also awarded was Patricio Gaspi as Best Asian Coach. Gaspi is certified as a 3-star trainer by AIBA, the international governing body of Olympic-style boxing and a member of the AIBA Coaches Commission, according to an ABAP release.

The recognition as Best Supervisor in Asia was given to Maria Karina Picson, a member of the AIBA and ASBC Women's Commissions.

"Philippines has got excellent boxing life and their experienced official Mrs. Karina Picson is one of the hard working person (sic) in the Asian continent," said a post on the ASBC Facebook page. – Rappler.com

