Bukidnon born Melvin Jerusalem gives WBC minimumweight champ Wanheng Menayothin a tough challenge but loses a decision

MANILA, Philippines - Filipino boxer Melvin Jerusalem fell just short of a major upset in Thailand, losing a close but unanimous decision to WBC minimumweight (105 pounds) champion Wanheng Menayothin on Wednesday, January 25.

Two of the judges scored the fight 114-113 in favor of the champion Menayothin (45-0, 17 knockouts), who is ranked number one in the world by The Ring magazine at his weight. The third scored the fight 115-113. Had the 22-year-old Jerusalem (11-1, 7 KOs) not lost a point in the eighth round for a low blow, he would have inflicted the first blemish on Menayothin's career with a draw.

Despite making a giant leap in class, Jerusalem of Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon, Philippines held his own in the first two rounds, according to a report from Thai-based reporter James Goyder, knocking Menayothin back in the first round with a left. The fight was even on all 3 scorecards after 4 rounds before Menayothin was able to slow down the action with his experience and clinching.

After building a substantial lead through 8 rounds according to WBC's open-scoring, Menayothin "cruised through the final four rounds knowing that the fight was as good as won," Goyder writes.

The win earns Menayothin his sixth successful title defense. Jerusalem, whose only prior opponent of note was a majority decision win last year over faded ex-champion Florante Condes, loses little in defeat. – Rappler.com