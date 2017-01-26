De la Hoya reportedly fails a series of sobriety tests and gets arrested, but gets released

LOS ANGELES, US – Oscar de la Hoya, an Olympic boxing gold medalist turned professional world champion and head of Golden Boy Promotions, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving on Wednesday, January 25 (Thursday morning, Manila time), authorities said.

De La Hoya, 43, was pulled over around 2 a.m. in Pasadena, northeast of downtown Los Angeles, the California Highway Patrol said.

"A Land Rover was seen speeding on Del Mar Boulevard west of Arroyo Boulevard with mechanical violations," the CHP said in a statement.

When the vehicle was pulled over, the officer speaking with the driver "detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from inside the vehicle," the CHP said.

The CHP said De la Hoya failed a series of field sobriety tests and was arrested, but was later released.

De la Hoya won Olympic gold in 1992 and 10 professional world titles in 6 weight divisions before retiring in 2008 after a loss to Manny Pacquiao.

By the time he retired, De la Hoya had already launched Golden Boy Promotions.

But he has battled alcohol addiction in the past, seeking treatment in 2011 and 2013. – Rappler.com