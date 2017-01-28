Jerwin Ancajas weighs in at 114 while Jose Alfredo Rodriguez is slightly heavier at 114.6

MANILA, Philippines - There were no hitches as IBF junior bantamweight titleholder Jerwin Ancajas and challenger Jose Alfredo Rodriguez both made weight on Saturday ahead of their fight on Sunday, January 29.

Ancajas (25-1-1, 16 knockouts) weighed in at 114 pounds while Rodriguez (32-4, 19 KOs) weighed slightly more at 114.6 pounds for their fight, which will now take place at The Venetian in Macau after originally being scheduled for the Studio City Casino.

Joven Jimenez, who trains and manages the Filipino champion Ancajas, says his fighter is "feeling strong" after the weigh-in and isn't bothered by Rodriguez's attempts to intimidate him at the press conference and lunch on Thursday.

"He wants to scare Jerwin, making bad faces at him. Or he wants the belt badly," said Jimenez ahead of Ancajas' first defense. "Jerwin is very confident, he was not intimidated." (READ: Fight has just begun for boxer Jerwin Ancajas)

The fight will be Ancajas' first since defeating Puerto Rico's McJoe Arroyo for the 115-pound title in September, while Rodriguez of Mazatlan, Mexico is making his second attempt at winning a world title after being stopped in 6 rounds by Kazuto Ioka for the WBA junior flyweight belt in 2012.

Jimenez expects Ancajas to win by points over 12 rounds but wouldn't be upset if the fight ended earlier.

"A knockout is a bonus," said Jimenez. – Rappler.com