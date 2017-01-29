The fight is stopped at the start of the eighth round when Rodriguez complains of a shoulder injury

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) - Jerwin Ancajas navigated his first title defense successfully, retaining the IBF junior bantamweight championship when challenger Jose Alfredo Rodriguez was deemed unfit to continue after the seventh round on Sunday, January 29 at The Venetian in Macau, China.

The official time of stoppage was one second into round 8 after the doctor ruled Rodriguez's shoulder was too damaged to continue fighting.

Ancajas (26-1-1, 17 knockouts) of Panabo City, Philippines had landed target practice throughout much of the fight, painting Rodriguez (32-5, 19 KOs) with right jabs and left crosses as the challenger pressured the fight from the opening bell. Ancajas, who defeated McJoe Arroyo last September by unanimous decision to win the title, may have won every round despite his opponent's aggression.

If Ancajas' title win was his test of character, the win over Rodriguez was his showcase performance as he displayed his punch arsenal with free-flowing combinations while mixing in hard body shots, particularly with his right hook.

“It was his best performance yet,” said trainer/manager Joven Jimenez. “He improved in everything. That’s what we want [him to be], a complete fighter.”

Jimenez says Ancajas may fight again in April or May in the Philippines but said those details are up to MP Promotions’ Michael Koncz and matchmaker Gibbons. Gibbons suggested to Rappler that Ancajas could fight on the undercard of Manny Pacquiao's next fight, which is being targeted for April 23 potentially against Jeff Horn, possibly in Australia.

Rodriguez of Mazatlan, Mexico had previously challenged for a world title in 2012 but was stopped in 6 rounds by Kazuto Ioka for the vacant WBA junior flyweight title.

The win was Ancajas' twelfth stoppage in his last 13 fights dating back to his lone career defeat, a majority decision loss to Mark Anthony Geraldo. (PROFILE: Fight has just begun for boxer Jerwin Ancajas)

Ancajas, who was entitled to just $3,750 for his world title win, is set to make $40,000 USD for this fight. Ancajas is one of 3 current Filipino world champions, including his promoter and WBO welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao and WBO bantamweight champion Marlon Tapales. – Rappler.com