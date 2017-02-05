After his 'best performance to date,' the IBF junior bantamweight champion and his trainer want to stage his next fight in the Philippines to build up his popularity

MANILA, Philippines – After hurdling his first title defense in Macau, IBF junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas and his trainer/manager Joven Jimenez want his next fight to be in the Philippines.

Ancajas and Jimenez, along with assistant trainer and former Manny Pacquiao opponent Todd Makelim, stopped by the Rappler office a few days after Ancajas (26-1-1, 17 knockouts) stopped tough Mexican Jose Alfredo Rodriguez at the beginning of the eighth round on January 29.

It was the best performance to date for Ancajas, 25, of Panabo City, Philippines. There were no knockdowns, but Ancajas put together a complete performance, landing his right jab at will while mixing in hard body shots and right hooks.

"I can truly say that this is my best performance to date," said Ancajas. "This is what Coach Joven pushed me to do. During training, he told me to take control, and that's what I did."

Jimenez believes the 25-year-old from Panabo City, Philippines can bring back excitement to the local boxing scene the way Luisito Espinosa and the Peñalosa brothers Gerry and Dodie Boy did during the 1980s and 90s if he is promoted for hometown fans to watch his fights.

"I think that Jerwin can bring that glory again. He has the talent, he has everything, I think he is the complete package," said Jimenez. (READ: Fight has just begun for boxer Jerwin Ancajas)

"Nothing is impossible if you train for it. Whomever we come up against, we're ready," said Ancajas, not concerned with who his next opponent will be.

MP Promotions matchmaker Sean Gibbons said Ancajas may return in April, possibly on the undercard of Pacquiao's next fight.

Part of the problem has also been the lack of live television coverage of his fights. Neither Ancajas' world title win last September against McJoe Arroyo nor the Rodriguez fight (which was shown live on CCTV-5 in China) were broadcast live in his home country, a plight shared by other recent world champions.

"The media writers are interested in Jerwin, all of them are focused on Jerwin so I hope that the television networks will also be interested in him because that is our dream, that his fights will be shown live here always," Jimenez said. "We will be happy if our fellow Filipinos will be able to see Jerwin's fights."

This Monday, February 6, Ancajas will appear at the Senate alongside his promoter Pacquiao, and then to Congress the following day. Ancajas may meet with President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday, an opportunity Jimenez hopes to use to bring up the possibility of staging a fight in the Philippines next.

For now Ancajas is concerned with searching for a home to buy for his family, including his two sons and partner Ruth, with his biggest paycheck to date. Ancajas had used the bonus he received from Pacquiao from the Arroyo fight to buy one for his father in Davao. Ancajas plans to settle in Cavite, where he currently trains.

"We're still looking for a house," said Ancajas. – Rappler.com

