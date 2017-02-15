In an Instagram post on Wednesday, February 15, Mayweather clarifies there have been no deals made involving a fight with him and any other fighters

MANILA, Philippines – Floyd Mayweather Jr quashed reports that a deal has been made for a potential superfight against UFC star Conor McGregor.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, February 15, Mayweather clarified there have been no deals made involving a fight with him and any other fighters.

Although there has been several rumors circulating thru media suggesting that I will have an upcoming fight, I'd like to set that record straight and state that there has been no deals made on my behalf in regards to a bout with any fighter at this time. I am happily retired and enjoying my life! Rest assured that if any changes come about, I will be the first to let the world know! A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Feb 14, 2017 at 3:26pm PST

A potential fight between Mayweather, 39, and McGregor, 28, has been reportedly in the making for about a year now even as Mayweather is retired.

McGregor, the UFC's reigning lightweight champion, is in Las Vegas reportedly for a meeting with the Nevada State Athletic Commission for disciplinary action following his actions during a press conference in August where he hurled water bottles at opponent Nate Diaz.

I am in Las Vegas. Floyd has retired on my arrival. pic.twitter.com/z9EcxBJaDr — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 15, 2017

