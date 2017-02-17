Hot junior bantamweight prospect Jonas Sultan will face former world champion Sonny Boy Jaro on March 19 at Makati Cinema Square

MANILA, Philippines - Rising Filipino prospect Jonas Sultan will try to enhance his credentials as a legitimate title contender when he faces former world champion Sonny Boy Jaro in an intriguing 12-round junior bantamweight fight at Makati Cinema Square on March 19.

Promoter Anson Tiu Co confirmed the news to Rappler, saying "Zorro" Sultan (12-3, 8 knockouts) of Tampilisan, Zamboanga del Norte, Philippines will defend his IBF Inter-Continental regional belt against Jaro (43-13-5, 30 KOs), a native of Silay City who now resides in Rizal province.

The fight will be the latest in a two-year stretch of tough outings for Sultan, 25, who has cemented himself as one of the country’s steeliest young fighters, having overcome early split-decision losses to make his name abroad.

In his last fight, Sultan knocked out world-rated fighter Makazole Tete in South Africa in two rounds, and had knocked out Tatuya Ikemizu in Japan earlier in the year as well.

Jaro, 34, rose to prominence in 2012, knocking out Thai legend Pongsaklek Wonjongkam to win the WBC flyweight title and has won his last 9 fights against less-celebrated competition. Jaro returned from a year out of the ring last November to decision Marjun Pantilgan at the same venue where he’ll fight next.

"I already have my plan to beat him because I know he's a knock out fighter," Sultan tells Rappler. "I always make a good plan for our fight."

Edito Villamor, who trains Sultan out of the ALA Gym in Cebu City, says Jaro is still a dangerous foe for Sultan “because Jaro is a more experienced fighter than Sultan.

“But Sultan trains hard for this fight. After he won the belt from Makazole Tete he rested for two weeks, then he’s back on training.”

Jaro is rated the number 14 contender by the WBC while Sultan is rated number 14 by the IBF.

The 10-round co-featured bout also figures to be competitive as Filipino mainstays Richard Pumicpic (18-8-2, 6 KOs) and another ALA fighter in Roli Gasca (23-7-1, 7 KOs) try to get back into the win column after sustaining defeats in their most recent fights.

The show will be free admission. – Rappler.com