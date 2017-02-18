Donnie Nietes will have hometown advantage when he faces Eaktawan Krungthepthonburi for the vacant IBF flyweight title

MANILA, Philippines - Donnie Nietes will have the hometown advantage when he attempts to win a world title in a third division.

The former strawweight and junior flyweight champion from Murcia, Negros Occidental will face Eaktawan Krungthepthonburi on April 29 in Cebu City in the main event of Pinoy Pride 40, ALA Promotions says in a news release. The fight will be contested for the IBF flyweight title but the venue is still to be decided.

A win for Nietes would put him in company with Manny Pacquiao and Nonito Donaire Jr as the only Filipino boxers to win titles in at least 3 weight classes.

Nietes (39-1-4, 22 knockouts) was successful in his first fight at the 112-pound limit, outboxing Edgar Sosa in California last November to a unanimous decision win.

Eaktawan (22-3, 15 KOs) has won his last 15 fights but hasn't always had success against Filipinos, losing to Froilan Saludar and Albert Pagara.

Prospects Mark Magsayo and Jeo Santisima are also set to appear on the card.

Inson vs Mbenge in South Africa

Undefeated Filipino welterweight Jayar Inson will head to South Africa for his next fight to face unbeaten local Thulani Mbenge on May 23 at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park.

Inson (13-0, 9 knockouts), a lanky 5-foot-10 southpaw from Davao City, is coming off a seventh-round knockout of Ryota Yada last December in Japan to win the WBO’s regional Asia Pacific belt. Inson had scored knockdowns in Rounds 2 and 7 that weren’t counted by the referee before the final two finished the job.

He’ll face Mbenge (9-0, 9 KOs), who must first get past an assignment against South African welterweight champ Shaun Ness (10-1-2, 5 KOs) on April 23 at the same venue, according to Golden Gloves promoter Rodney Berman.

The Inson-Mbenge fight will take place on the same card as Filipino Melvin Jerusalem's bout against Simphiwe Khonco. – Rappler.com