'Gintong Kamao' dominates in his first fight in 15 months while Mark Anthony Barriga remains unbeaten

MANILA, Philippines - Drian Francisco was drained after 10 rounds in the ring, but felt appreciative that he had shaken his rust off on Saturday, February 18 at Makati Cinema Square in Makati City, Philippines.

In his first fight in 15 months, “Gintong Kamao” got back in the win column with a one-sided, if uneven unanimous decision over compatriot Mateo Handig. There were no knockdowns, though Francisco, who appeared much larger and sharper in the junior featherweight bout, probably could have sent Handig (13-13, 7 knockouts) to his fourth stoppage defeat had he kept the pressure up throughout the fight.

Francisco (29-4-1, 22 knockouts) played it safe for much of the fight, his first since a points loss to junior featherweight champ Guillermo Rigondeaux in 2015, landing hard jabs and right crosses through and around the guard of Handig, who has now lost his last 8 fights dating back to 2013.

Handig had found his range early in the fight by doubling and tripling up with right hooks but couldn't hurt Francisco.

The 34-year-old from Sablayan, Mindoro Oriental, Philippines says he had been training nonstop for a year due to the cancellation of several fights.

“I feel tired, but it’s good. I needed 10 rounds. He’s tough, he kept coming. He’s a good fighter, and an experienced fighter,” Francisco said of Handig, whose best success came at 105 pounds.

Francisco’s trainer/manager Joven Jimenez, who also promoted the 4-fight card, says he will consult with matchmaker Sean Gibbons to discuss another fight of significance. Francisco’s wishes are for another tune-up followed by a fight on the big stage.

“I wish I can fight Rigondeaux, some other champions. Age doesn’t matter, I feel 25 right now,” said Francisco, a business administration graduate from Colegio de San Sebastian and a former interim WBA junior bantamweight titleholder.

Francisco didn’t have a monopoly on rust that night. Mark Anthony Barriga, a 2012 Olympian representing the Philippines, had just two weeks of training for his eight-rounder against Geboi Mansalayao, and was unable to spar due to a cut over his right eye sustained in his last fight in December.

Even with the rust, junior flyweight Barriga (4-0) managed to maintain his unbeaten record, winning by the score of 80-72 on one card and 79-73 on the other two. Barriga didn’t get his first knockout win as a professional, despite facing an opponent in Mansalayao (10-25-5, 4 KOs) who has been stopped on 10 previous occasions.

(READ: Olympic boxer Barriga eyes fast track to pro title)

Barriga was clipped a few times by right hands early in the fight but managed to evade the majority of big shots, sometimes by a foot or more, with his footwork, upper body movement and ring generalship. Mansalayao appeared significantly larger than the 5-foot-2 southpaw but was thoroughly outclassed and appeared beaten by the third round, unable to cope with Barriga's quick counterpunching and body work.

Montano suffers first loss

Junior welterweight prospect Joepher Montano (7-1-2, 6 KOs) suffered the first defeat of his career as he was stopped in the sixth by Junar Adante (7-6-1, 4 KOs). Montano, 20, of Bago City, Philippines was met punch for punch by the well-traveled spoiler Adante, and adjusted to the role of boxer by the third round of the scheduled eight-round fight.

Montano began to break down mentally by the fifth round, straying low with punches and intentionally headbutting his opponent while breathing with his mouth wide open. A right hand started the trouble for Montano the following round, and an argument could be made that the stoppage was a few seconds too soon. – Rappler.com

The entire fight card will be available to watch on Rappler in the coming days.