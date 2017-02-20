Watch the full fight video of Drian Francisco vs Mateo Handig, Mark Anthony Barriga vs Geboi Mansalayao, and Joepher Montano vs Junar Adante

Drian Francisco returned to the ring for the first time in more than a year, outboxing the tough Mateo Handig to a 10-round unanimous decision on Saturday, February 18 at Makati Cinema Square in Makati City, Philippines.

Francisco (29-4-1, 22 knockouts) returned to the win column after a decision loss to pound-for-pound candidate Guillermo Rigondeaux in 2015 and staying in contention for bigger fights to come.

Also on the card, 2012 Olympian Mark Anthony Barriga moved to 4-0 with a boxing clinic against Geboi Mansalayao, and Joepher Montano suffered his first pro defeat with an upseat stoppage loss against Junar Adante.

Watch all of the action from the show on Rappler Fight Night with commentator Ryan Songalia.

– Rappler.com