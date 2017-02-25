A spectator climbs to the ring apron and throws a punch at a boxer known as 'Lil Pacquiao'

MANILA, Philippines - When the going got tough, the fans got to swinging.

That's what happened in round 6 of a fight between unbeaten fighters Joshua Pagan and Jose Resendez on Saturday, February 24 in Palm Bay, Florida. Resendez, known as "Lil Pacquiao," had the upper-hand, hurting Pagan to the body with a left hand. With Pagan in trouble, a spectator jumped on the ring apron and tried to punch Resendez.

It's unclear if the punch missed, and the referee halted the fight momentarily while the man, who appears to be a Pagan fan, is ushered away by others in similar t-shirts before the fight resumed.

Pagara won a split-decision, while Resendez calls for a rematch on his Facebook. Given the circumstances, a rematch might not be a bad idea. – Rappler.com